Denver Broncos must keep their foot on the gas in Day 2 of free agency

After a successful first day of the NFL Free Agency period, the Denver Broncos must keep their foot on the gas and come away with some offensive help. On Monday, the Broncos agreed on a pair of contracts with former San Francisco 49ers players and will be signing ILB Dre Greenlaw and SAF Talanoa Hufanga.

Both players now head to Denver and join DJ Jones as former 49ers defenders. The Broncos went into the free agency period with multiple defensive needs to take care of, and they were able to accomplish all three. While I was firmly against paying DJ Jones $13 million per year - the Broncos wanted to keep their starting defensive tackle on the team, and they did that.

On paper now, the Broncos defense truly may not have a weakness, but we still could see some depth signings in the later tiers of free agency. Now, though, it's time for the Broncos to keep their foot on the gas.

The Broncos have to do the same thing on offense

To me, it's pretty clear that this team has to have the same mindset on the offensive side of the ball now. They addressed the defense and could realistically only add to that unit in the 2025 NFL Draft now. With their major defensive needs addressed, the offense and Bo Nix need to see some playmakers added to it.

The team visited with Evan Engram on Monday, but it's not clear at this point if there is a deal on the table. One of Engram or Juwan Johnson would be a great get for the tight end room and would give Nix a viable receiving weapon at that position.

Denver should also look to bring in a free agent running back for some immediate help. JK Dobbins may actually be a good target here, as he has been a very productive RB when on the field. A low-risk, high-reward signing like Dobbins could end up paying off for Denver down the stretch. Dobbins recently played for the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season, averaging nearly 70 yards per game across 13 contests.

Denver should also address the wide receiver position as well, and with Cooper Kupp set to hit the free agency market, the Broncos should look to see how much he'd cost for a year or two. Getting some immediate-impact players on offense brings that immediate help and also still allows Denver to address these positions for the long-term in the 2025 NFL Draft.