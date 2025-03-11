Broncos win free agency day one after adding significant late night signing

The Denver Broncos kept busy on free agency's first day on Monday, adding two major pieces to their defense while hosting tight end Evan Engram on a free agent visit and otherwise remaining quiet. The Broncos brought in two former 49ers: former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and standout linebacker Drew Greenlaw, both defecting from a down sliding 49ers team and heading to a Broncos team on the come up.

The Broncos had a few glaring holes entering NFL Free Agency and did solid work to address the long-term future of at least two of those issues. Neither Hufanga nor Greenlaw are over the 30-year-old mark yet, with Greenlaw being 28 and Hufanga being 26. Both are coming off injury-riddled years. Dre Greenlaw is coming off an Achilles tear, and Hufanga has missed 16 games over the last two years with both torn wrist ligaments and a torn ACL.

The Broncos had just north of $40 million in cap space entering the day and committed roughly $26 million per year over the next three years for their two newest defensive starters.

Broncos come away from Day 1 of NFL Free Agency as huge winners

Beyond adding two legitimate pieces to their defensive unit, the Broncos made it clear that tight end is the priority for the front office and coaching staff going forward. The Broncos hosted former New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram on a free agent visit today, which started on Sunday night, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

The Broncos are showing that tight end is a major concern of theirs heading into free agency, and the market has barely moved so far since Monday morning. Former Saint Juwan Johnson has obvious and deep ties to Sean Payton and would be a sensical fit for Payton's offense. The former Saint turned in the best season of his career in 2024, hauling in a career high 50 receptions, a career high 548 receiving yards, and three scores.

Potentially the biggest victory for the Broncos today wasn't anything they did, but what they did not do: overpay on the open market. The Broncos did not spend excessively in any way and sat out a few markets where it appears that costs have skyrocketed.

Even with Greenlaw, the Broncos got a bargain relative to what some other inside backers have landed this year. The Broncos added two potential All-Pros for less than $30 million a year and have left themselves some comfortable room to work heading into day two with a few more holes to fill.