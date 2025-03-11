Broncos could snatch up perfect former 49ers player for offensive vacancy

If the Denver Broncos need any help attracting former San Francisco 49ers players to town, they've got plenty of guys on the roster to recruit. The Broncos are loaded with former 49ers players like offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, defensive lineman DJ Jones, and newcomers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

The Denver 49ers is more like it these days, but this must be repayment for Kyle Shanahan. I digress.

The Broncos might not be done adding former 49ers players as the Niners just cut fullback/jack-of-all-trades Kyle Juszczyk who is now available to sign anywhere. It just so happens that the Broncos have a vacancy at the fullback position with veteran Michael Burton also hitting NFL free agency...

Could the Broncos swoop in and add the extremely valuable Juszczyk on a short-term deal?

It would make a lot of sense for them.

Broncos should be calling Kyle Juszczyk to fill fullback vacancy

Juszczyk is still contributing at a high level and has made the Pro Bowl every single year since 2016. He had 226 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns last year for the 49ers and was named second-team All-Pro.

Considering Sean Payton is one of the only other coaches in the NFL that uses a fullback on a full-time basis these days, the fit would make a lot of sense. The only issue? Juszczyk doesn't play a ton of special teams anymore and that is one thing Michael Burton does a lot of.

This would be an addition with a clear offensive role in mind and Juszczyk plays around 50 percent of the snaps. He can be floated all over the formation, which is nice, but does his versatility necessitate a more defined offensive role than just a lead-blocking fullback?

Here is where Juszczyk could be extremely valuable for the Denver Broncos: They are about to load up their running back stable with young guys. How valuable could a veteran lead blocker like this be for a running back stable that is loaded with talented young players?

It will at least be worth a call from the Broncos to see about Juszczyk's availability given the fact that they are in limbo with Burton's status. Sean Payton loves versatile players and I would be shocked if he hasn't admired Juszczyk for a really long time. He certainly coached him at the Pro Bowl, once upon a time.

The Broncos are in desperate need of upgrades on the offensive side of the ball and they need guys who help them do the details well as much as anything. Juszczyk isn't a tight end but he would probably be at worst the second-best tight end on this team immediately upon his arrival.

This is a veteran the Broncos should be asking about, and another former 49ers player they could bring into the fold.