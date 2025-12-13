Potential Broncos free agent target turned in historic performance on Thursday

The Denver Broncos did not play on Thursday Night Football this week, but a potential future Bronco turned in an incredible performance for the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos will probably be in the market this spring for more offensive help, specifically at skills positions, and there might be no more polarizing figure than Kyle Pitts. The Broncos are not afraid of polarizing, and could be interested in Pitts.

After being selected 4th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts has been one of the more interesting offensive weapons in the NFL. He's exploded for 797 yards through his first 14 games, putting him on pace for almost 1,000 yards. He's already eclipsed his yardage total from each of the last three seasons. If he continues on this pace, Pitts is going to be set up to get paid this spring.

The Broncos are set to have a solid amount of cap space, and Pitts could be yet another matchup nightmare for Denver's offense. If he is planning on leaving a lowly Atlanta franchise, these final few weeks could serve as an audition for other NFL teams. If this is the case, he passed his first audition with flying colors.

Kyle Pitts and the Broncos could be the perfect free agency match this spring

When the Broncos look to fill out the rest of their offensive roster this spring, adding Kyle Pitts to their tight end group makes too much sense for Sean Payton and George Paton not to do it. Pitts is finally blossoming into the dynamic playmaker that many believed he would be when he left the University of Florida. His first four years were not the easiest, but his fifth has been incredible.

On Thursday night against Todd Bowles' Buccaneers, Pitts turned in 160 yards on 11 receptions, three of which were good for touchdown scores. Bowles has been known for some time for his robust defenses, but Pitts made his group look amateur at best. His performance helped engineer a Falcons comeback that might knock the Bucs out of the playoffs, showing a clutch gene that he hasn't had many chances to show in Atlanta.

Even if the Broncos keep Evan Engram around past this season, adding Pitts is a no-brainer. Considering his incredibly fast feet, the Broncos could easily utilize Engram and Pitts in their offense, and could create a dynamic trio with Courtland Sutton, and add to an already interesting and young Denver offense.

A tight end might not be Denver's most pressing need, but given their clean checkbooks next spring, the Broncos should take a long look at Pitts.