The Denver Broncos are arguably the best team in the NFL, with an 11-2 record and a winning streak of 10 games.

They have accomplished this while having an inconsistent offense, to say the least, and everyone on that side of the ball has dirt on their hands for it. As of late, the offense has looked better and been operating at a higher level.

Bo Nix has been good and has made the most of what he has been given. Whether it was inconsistent play-calling or game planning (like how Sean Payton said), or even the struggles of his weapons catching the ball.

One wide receiver who has struggled as of late is Troy Franklin. Social media has been giving its fair share of thoughts about him (whether right or wrong) as he was once battling to be the WR1 type player earlier in the season. Now, it seems like he may be WR3.

Troy Franklin's recent struggles and how he gets back to his early season form

I've been high on Franklin ever since Denver drafted him. He has the physical traits to be a top wide receiver and possesses unique qualities that don't come in the average receiver. In the last five games, Franklin has recorded 18 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. In the last two games (versus the Commanders and the Raiders), he combined for five receptions for 32 yards.

What's been coming back to haunt him have been the inconsistency in drops. In his last five games, he's had five drops. In the first seven games, he only had three to start the season.

There is a huge difference in why his performances have dipped and why he was so good to start the year. The good thing about it is that Franklin can return to the form he was in earlier in the year.

Offense has been getting into a rhythm ever since having the mini bye week and the bye week. It felt like the offense needed that break to recalibrate and regroup.

Franklin can get back into the swing of things in the quick passing game. I know the fan base is tired of the screen passes, but he is great at that. Going back to that can get him going, and then giving him easy plays to build that confidence again.

He has made great catches this year despite the recent struggles with drops. It's more of a mental thing than anything right now, and the Broncos need him to make a deep playoff push.

I know many people are concerned about Franklin (some are even done with him), but I believe he'll get back to the receiver we saw earlier in the season.

Nix will continue to push him to be great, and Payton knows the offense will need one of their more dynamic players to play well.