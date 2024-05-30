Sean Payton projects a big second-year leap for exciting Broncos receiver
Following the latest Denver Broncos OTA session, head coach Sean Payton held a press conference and mentioned some really interesting stuff regarding the Broncos' top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Mims had an impressive rookie season as a returner, making the Pro Bowl and being named a Second-Team All-Pro. Additionally, he was the Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 10 following a big performance in Denver's win over the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, he had good flashes, including a long 60-yard touchdown in week two against the Washington Commanders.
He finished his rookie year with the following stats:
- 22 receptions
- 377 yards (17.14 yards/reception on average)
- 1 touchdown
- 30 rushing yards in 9 attempts
- 15 kick returns - 397 yards - 1 TD
- 19 punt returns - 312 yards
Offensively, Mims started strong, but had four games with no receptions. Additionally, the most targets he got in a game were five in the Week 3 debacle against the Miami Dolphins.
Denver traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for two 2024 Draft picks earlier this offseason. Courtland Sutton has been absent from OTAs while looking for a new contract, and Tim Patrick is back after missing two seasons with multiple injuries. Mims has the perfect opportunity to have a bigger year offensively, compared to his rookie season.
The quarterback change from Russell Wilson to rookie Bo Nix (likely starter) could benefit Mims tremendously. Former Jet Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham could also be in the mix to start at quarterback, but with Nix likely being the starter, Marvin Mims' stock should rise.
Here is what Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton mentioned regarding Marvin Mims ...
Besides coach Payton, Mims also spoke on his progress offensively, and the new kickoff rules, with his athleticism, these rules should benefit him.
Mims was mentioned as the Pro Football Focus' ('PFF') 2024 Breakout player for Denver. They mentioned the following reasons why Marvin will have a breakout season:
""For now, Courtland Sutton remains in orange and blue, but trade chatter continues to surface. Even with Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin inbound, there’s something to be said about Mims improving in his second season. Although his 64.6 receiving grade wasn't spectacular, Mims’ deeper numbers — 7.1 yards after catch per reception and a 15.2 average depth of target — suggest better production could be on the horizon.""- Bradley Locker, PFF
With all the above being said, Mims is in a prime position to break out offensively in year two and still be an elite returner. He is talented, explosive, and fast, he should be one of Bo Nix's favorite targets.
During Thursday's practice, Mims had a 55-yard touchdown reception from Jarrett Stidham.