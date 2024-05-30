PFF disrespected Broncos WR Courtland Sutton in their latest WR rankings
Pro Football Focus ('PFF') has an analytics system that gives players specific grades depending on their performances, for example, Broncos stud offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, received an 83.7 season grade, the third highest at his position.
PFF lists the top 32 players at every position heading into the season every year. They have been controversial, which makes it interesting to read their lists.
Recently, they unveiled their quarterback list, and surprisingly, Bo Nix/Jarrett Stidham were ranked dead last at 32. According to them, this means the Denver Broncos have the worst quarterback heading into the season. While this could be understandable because Bo Nix is a rookie, it is sad to see Nix dead last with the talent and potential he has shown so far in practice, compared to guys ranked above him.
PFF has not revealed their running back list but has already published their wide receivers list. Sam Monson, the writer in charge of this one, had an interesting list with multiple questions.
The wide receiver position is difficult to evaluate since each team has six to nine guys.
Spoiler Alert: No Broncos wide receiver made the list. Courtland Sutton is the only one (at the moment) who should have been at least considered as a top 32 wide receiver in today's NFL, among Denver receivers, but the fact that he is holding out from off-season workouts looking for a new deal and more money could answer why he did not make it.
Understandably, some WR2s on their respective teams are ahead of some WR1s (for example, Puka Nacua, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle, among others). Additionally, some WR1s from teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers, and Patriots should not be considered for the list.
For me, Courtland Sutton should have been ranked at least above the following players ...
- Rome Odunze (29)
- George Pickens (30)
- Chris Godwin (31)
I am not saying that these guys are bad receivers, simply that Sutton is better.
A big question I have is why is Rome Odunze there? He is not only a rookie wideout but should be the WR3 in that loaded Chicago Bears offense. Not only do they have DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, but they also have Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, D'Andre Swift, and Roschon Johnson.
As I mentioned before, Courtland Sutton has been training by himself and has skipped OTA's (so far), which could be why PFF did not put him on the list. Still, despite not having many yards last season, he finished third (tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jordan Addison, and Sam LaPorta) in receiving touchdowns with 10, just behind CeeDee Lamb (12), Tyreek Hill (13), and Mike Evans (13). He was a touchdown machine for Denver during the 2023-24 season. His quest for more money is understandable, as he had big numbers, and was the most important offensive weapon for Russell Wilson.
Sutton is not the only one disrespected here; Christian Watson, Tank Dell, Christian Kirk, Zay Flowers, and Calvin Ridley are other receivers who probably should be on this list.