PFF gives hilariously bad ranking for Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix
By Amir Farrell
Pro Football Focus recently released their rankings for all 32 projected starting quarterbacks around the NFL and chose to place Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix at No. 32. While Nix has yet to take a single snap at the NFL level, neither have a few other players on the list. The ranking is understandable for a few reasons but just does not seem appropriate for the fit between Nix and Denver's offense.
The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was deemed one of the more ideal quarterback fits among all landing spots and reasonably so. Nix paired with Broncos head coach Sean Payton seems too good to be true. Nix, 24, is one of the more talented pocket passers in his class but also possesses the ability to make plays with his legs and off-schedule. Not to mention, he was by far the most accurate quarterback in his class but also the most accurate in college football history, even when you subtract all of his completions behind the line of scrimmage.
However, knowing this, PFF believes Nix, entering Week 1, is the worst starting quarterback in the NFL under other starters like Bryce Young, J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones, and even Russell Wilson. While Nix does not have the experience and past production at the NFL level of these players, these rankings are based on their ability/skillset entering Week 1 with their supporting cast.
Nix is in a much more beneficial situation with a strong offensive line, established coaching staff, and improved running game than is given credit for.
Therefore, when including his supporting cast and the offensive scheme that he will be operating from, it should be considered when making these starting quarterback rankings. There's a pretty good chance that Nix will be a much better quarterback in his rookie campaign than the 32nd spot in the league.