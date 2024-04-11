Predicting the first-round picks for each of the Broncos' AFC West rivals
The Kansas City Chiefs are a modern NFL dynasty. The Las Vegas Raiders have beaten the Broncos eight straight times. The Los Angeles Chargers hired one of the best football coaches in the country to revive their franchise. Needless to say, things haven't gotten any easier for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 offseason, and the 2024 NFL Draft isn't likely to make things better.
The Broncos have to worry about upgrading their own roster in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they'll certainly be keeping tabs on the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders. What could their AFC West counterparts do in the 2024 Draft? Let's make some predictions.
Los Angeles Chargers (5th overall pick): Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
There's no doubt that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build his teams through the trenches first and foremost. He's done that everywhere he's been, whether it was at Stanford, with the 49ers, or at Michigan. Why would we expect any different now that he's the head coach of the Chargers?
Harbaugh could have his pick of the litter when it comes to offensive linemen in this outstanding class of players. The offensive tackle crop, in particular, is one of the best in recent NFL history. With Rashawn Slater on one side, Harbaugh could build a fortress around Justin Herbert and kick Joe Alt over to the right side.
It might be tough to pass on some of the top receivers in this class with the fact that the Chargers have lost both Mike Williams (cut) and Keenan Allen (traded to Bears) this offseason, but Joe Alt is a blue-chip prospect in his own right and would help Harbaugh establish the identity he wants up front.