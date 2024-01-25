4 moves the Broncos can make to spite Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The Broncos can hit Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers where it hurts
The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, and Broncos fans have to be wondering what they've done to deserve this kind of torture. Harbaugh was one of the fan base's preferred targets last offseason, and the Broncos seemingly got to the "serious negotiation" stage with Harbaugh before he spurned the Walton-Penner ownership group, only to return to Michigan and win a National Championship.
And now that he's led the Wolverines to the promised land, Harbaugh is indeed heading to the AFC West, but not to work for the Denver Broncos. Instead, he'll be trying to beat the Broncos twice a year as the head coach of the Chargers. You can't help but feel a little bitter about this one, right?
Not that the Broncos should be focusing their offseason on getting revenge on Jim Harbaugh for dangling hope that the team could pry him out of Ann Arbor last year, but there are some move they could make that would certainly send a message.
1. Draft QB JJ McCarthy
The Denver Broncos need a franchise QB of the present and future, and it just so happens that Jim Harbaugh is sending one to the NFL this coming season.
JJ McCarthy has been an ascending player over the last few years with outstanding arm talent, playmaking ability, and mental toughness. We saw McCarthy lead the Michigan Wolverines to a National Title this past season with a completion rate of 72.3 percent and a touchdown to interception ratio of 22:4.
McCarthy was 27-1 as the starter at Michigan. The knock on him as a prospect coming out is that he wasn't chucking the ball downfield every play, but when you look at the way he came through for the Wolverines in clutch situations, you see a guy with ice in his veins.
His best days could be ahead of him, and the Broncos might be able to snag him in a trade-down scenario.
Drafting McCarthy would stick it to Jim Harbaugh, no doubt.