3 AFC West rivals Broncos could pursue in 2024 free agency
The Denver Broncos could get spicy in free agency next year
The Denver Broncos might be in a position in 2024 to spend big and load up for a potential Super Bowl run. Could they steal some current AFC West rivals who are set to hit the open market? There could be some contract extensions negotiated between now and the end of the season, but in-season contracts aren't always that common.
Right now, the Denver Broncos are 7-6 and have a realistic shot to make the playoffs in 2023. Even if the team finishes with a winning record and misses the playoffs, that might be enough for Sean Payton to load up the roster in free agency in hopes of building a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
I'd expect the Broncos to go this route at this very moment, and it could make for a very entertaining FA period for the team and Broncos Country. Could the Broncos steal some current AFC West rivals who are slated to hit the open market in 2024? Let's look at three of them.
Chiefs' DT Chris Jones could be perfect for the Denver Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones were not able to agree to a contract extension this past offseason, and he's slated to hit the open market in 2024. I'm sure the Chiefs would like to retain him, but they'd probably prefer to try and retain stud cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and get Patrick Mahomes more help at wide receiver.
I honestly do not think it's likely that Jones returns to KC, unless it's on a hugely discounted contract. He's still one of the three best defensive linemen in the NFL, and is having another strong season. He's got 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 20 QB hits in 12 total games. In 2022, Jones had the best year of his career, notching 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 29 QB hits.
In terms of interior pass rush, there isn't anyone better in the NFL than Jones, and he'd fill a huge need for the Denver Broncos. I think Denver could make this move and also cut DJ Jones to free up some cap. Zach Allen and Chris Jones along the defensive line would be unfair.