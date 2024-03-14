Players the Broncos could sign once the new league year opens
Free agency is underway! More cuts will happen today, could the Broncos take advantage of some of these players?
The NFL legal tampering period started on Monday, March 11th, and the Broncos have already made some moves, including the signings of safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.
Denver is 7th in the NFL with the most cap space. The new league year starts in a few hours, and teams must be under the cap. Three teams are still over the cap and need to make moves to be under before the new league year starts. These teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the above being said, multiple players could get cut, and players that are still available that the Denver Broncos should sign.
Offense:
Following the Jerry Jeudy trade to the Cleveland Browns, there are multiple rumors that Courtland Sutton could also get traded. Tim Patrick is back in a restructured deal but has not played in the past two seasons, Lil'Jordan Humphrey is also back. The receiver position is one that the Broncos should target, especially if they want guys on a cheap deal. Since this article is focused on free agency, and guys who could be cut there are three guys I see as good fits for the Broncos. These are DJ Chark, Tyler Boyd, and Michael Thomas. Additionally, Hunter Renfrow would be a perfect guy for Sean Payton in the slot, his release became official at 4:00 pm ET.
A much-needed position is tight end. Denver traded for Adam Trautman during the 2023 NFL Draft and re-signed him to a two-year deal. Greg Dulcich was injured for almost the entire season, and if he cannot stay healthy, the Broncos cannot rely on him. The draft might be the right road to get a tight end this offseason, but if they want to add another one in free agency, the guys available include Logan Thomas, Robert Tonyan, and CJ Uzomah, among others.
Offensive tackles should be fine unless the Broncos trade or cut Garrett Bolles. McGlinchey restructured his contract. Cam Fleming is a free agent but 2023 UDFA Alex Palczewski could fit into that backup role. Quinn Bailey was also re-signed.
If Denver wants to bring a veteran guy, Charles Leno and David Bakhitari are available. Bakhitari could make more sense if Bolles is moved. Guards should be more than fine, as Quinn Meinerz could get an extension soon, and Ben Powers was not bad. The center position is the big question mark here ... is Alex Forsyth ready to be a starting center in the NFL? If not, multiple veteran guys could be options for Denver, including Brian Allen and Bradley Bozeman, since Lloyd Cushenberry signed with the Tennesee Titans.