Lloyd Cushenberry earned a new deal and he has found one... with a new team
Lloyd Cushenberry played his way into a nice new deal with a solid 2023 season.
The Denver Broncos will be looking for a new starting center in 2024 as Lloyd Cushenberry has agreed to terms on a deal with the Tennessee Titans. The move can become official with the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
Cushenberry was a third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 draft out of LSU. He got off to a slow start with the team and it looked like he would be a complete bust at one point, but he turned things around with a great 2023 season for the team that helped him get a new deal.
For the Broncos, it's not a surprise to see Cushenberry leave as it was a move that was expected all offseason.
For Cushenberry, he joins a Titans roster that is building around Will Levis at quarterback. The team also came to terms with free-agent running back Tony Pollard on Monday, so the team is clearly pushing to revamp its offense.
For the Broncos, finding someone to replace Cushenberry in 2024 will be a key as the team will have a new starting center and quarterback combination. Alex Forsyth, a seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon last year will be the leader in the clubhouse to take that spot. The team also has Luke Wattenberg who could be considered for that role.
One of the strengths of last year's Broncos team was the cohesiveness of the offensive line so the Broncos need to do what they can to keep the rest of that group intact. Losing Cushenberry is a blow but it is one that was expected, which is part of the reason the team chose Forsyth last year.
Forsyth saw no action as a rookie but he was a player who had much better perceived value and may have been a late-round steal for the Broncos when he was selected.