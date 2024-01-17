Two options at center for Broncos if Lloyd Cushenberry leaves
Cushenberry will be a free agent, will he return? Forsyth to start? Free agency/Draft add?
Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced by multiple sources that Philadelphia Eagles legendary center and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce has retired, following their Monday Night loss in the Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With that being said, the Eagles will be in the center market in the NFL free agency. You may wonder why I started this article with the Jason Kelce news ... Well, Broncos starting center Lloyd Cushenberry, who had a breakout 2023-24 season, will become a free agent once the new league year opens in March.
A team like the Eagles will likely pay Cushenberry big money, and despite a good 2023-24 season, I do not think that the Broncos will re-sign him.
The center position is very important for every offense in the NFL. For me, the center is one of the anchors for a football roster, as they start every single offensive play. With that being said, let's take a look at the Broncos' center position options for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
1. Alex Forsyth:
The Denver Broncos used a 7th-round pick in center Alex Forsyth during the 2023 NFL Draft, who started over 20 games at the position for the Oregon Ducks. He got injured during the preseason and spent most of the season without playing -- he did not see action during the regular season.
Forsyth won the backup center job during the 2023 training camp, over veteran Kyle Fuller, who was released during roster cuts, and definitely can be a starting center in this league. During the 'End of the season' press conference, General Manager George Paton spoke about the rookie class and seemed very encouraged about Forsyth.
Forsyth is probably the obvious answer for Denver if they do not re-sign Cushenberry, and if the Broncos end up drafting Oregon QB Bo Nix, it would be a more obvious answer.
2. Connor McGovern (free agency):
If the Broncos would like to add a veteran center via free agency, a reunion with their former fifth-round Draft pick Connor McGovern would make a lot of sense. Denver drafted Connor McGovern back in 2016. He appeared at both right and left guard, and then became the starting center for Denver, following the Matt Paradis era.
McGovern would be a good option for the Broncos if they would like to sign a veteran free agent, not only because he was a Bronco in the past, but because of his age, he would be way cheaper than re-signing Cushenberry. He has received an over-60 PFF grade in every season he has played at center, except for 2023 (injured).