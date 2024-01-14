Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
4. Bo Nix
Bo Nix is one of the most successful college quarterbacks in quite some time, winning 43 games between his time at Auburn and Oregon while putting up huge numbers, including his massive 2023 season that saw him throw 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Can he bring this level of talent to the NFL?
That remains to be seen because watching him in a college, you certainly get a mixed bag of what he can do well and what he might not be able to do that well or, at all.
Looking at his numbers, you would think he's an easy first-round pick. But looking at his game more closely, specifically while at Oregon, it's easy to say that he played in a great system and was a beneficiary of that.
The Ducks did not ask him to make crazy, game-changing throws down the field that often. Instead it was a team that relied on its athleticism with screens and short passes to pile on defenses. That is much more difficult to do in the NFL so what Nix is able to do as a processor in the passing game is what will ultimately decide how good he actually is.
However, his game and his physical build do seem to scream Sean Payton kind of player. If Payton could unlock his full potential, you could see some comparisons to Drew Brees being made.