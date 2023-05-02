Don't count out the Denver Broncos seventh-round draft pick
Denver Broncos seventh-round draft pick Alex Forsyth has all the makings of a starting center in the NFL and should not be counted out just because of his draft status. This may end up being one of the best picks that George Paton has made thus far as General Manager of the Denver Broncos.
Picking at 257, just two picks from the final selection, the Broncos selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth out of Oregon. It was nice to see the Broncos finally address the offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Forsyth was the main of their choosing.
As a prospect, Forsyth does not jump out at all, in fact, his NFL.com Draft profile projected him as a priority free agent, meaning they think that he should have gone undrafted.
However, there is a lot to like here with the former Oregon Duck. He's got good size and length; he's 6'4", 300 pounds, and has 32 3/4" inch arms and 10 1/4" inch hands, so his measurables check every box. His draft profile notes that he plays with good consistency and technique, which I think is a much more desirable quality to have than simply being an exceptional athlete or having great size.
Also, according to PFF, Forsyth allowed 0 sacks on 384 pass-blocking snaps in the 2022 season, while also having some experience playing guard at tackle at the college level. Everything that we have on Forsyth thus far seems to indicate that he can compete for a roster spot, or even the starting center spot.
Lloyd Cushenberry is the projected starting center right now, but was not able to find his footing with the Broncos during his first three seasons and I'd be shocked if he was named the starter in 2023. The team addressed center by signing Kyle Fuller as well.
Fuller is a career backup who likely won't become the starter for Denver. Honestly, Forsyth might have an easy path to the C1 job. There isn't exactly anyone on the roster who poses much of a threat unless the Denver Broncos want to get fancy and move Quinn Meinerz to center, which likely won't happen.
Unless the Broncos want to make a legitimate veteran addition at center for 2023 (Ben Jones) then I don't see how Alex Forsyth can't win this job. He'd be playing next to two great guards in Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, which would make any center's job easy in the NFL.