Denver Broncos free agency tracker: Signings, trades & live updates
Tracking every move made by the Denver Broncos in 2024 NFL Free Agency
The Denver Broncos have been in the news a lot already in the 2024 offseason. With NFL Free Agency kicking off its legal negotiating period on March 11 and the new league year starting on March 13, it's clear that the Broncos are going to be one of the most different-looking teams in the league this coming season.
With Russell Wilson leaving Denver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Broncos will be in the market this offseason for at least one new quarterback, and maybe more likely a couple of them (one in free agency, one in the NFL Draft). The Broncos have made huge moves to let go of safety Justin Simmons and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
What are the Denver Broncos going to do as they rebuild the roster in the post-Russell Wilson era?
Denver Broncos Free Agent Signings
- SAF Brandon Jones (3 years, $20M, $12.5M guaranteed) - The first outside free agent the Broncos signed in 2024 is safety Brandon Jones, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins out of Texas. He joins fellow former Texas Longhorns teammates PJ Locke and Caden Sterns in Denver at the safety position as the team looks to replace Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.
Re-signed free agents
- K Wil Lutz (2 years) - After it was initially reported that kicker Wil Lutz signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year deal, he pulled out of that agreement and re-signed with Denver. Thankfully, the Broncos aren't looking for a kicker again this offseason.
- WR Tim Patrick (1 year, $1.295M) - Tim Patrick re-signed with the Denver Broncos on a renewed one-year contract. The Broncos and Patrick essentially ripped up the final year of a three-year, $34 million deal he signed in November 2021. This move saved the Broncos around $8 million in salary cap space.
- SAF PJ Locke (2 years, $7M) - The Broncos rewarded in-house free agent PJ Locke with a two-year deal worth $7 million and Locke will be penciled in as one of the starting safeties for Denver in 2024, perhaps alongside Caden Sterns. Locke had a breakout year for Denver in 2023 and the Broncos have moved on from both Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons.
- LB Jonas Griffith (1 year, $985K) - The Broncos re-signed linebacker Jonas Griffith, who is coming off of a torn ACL this past year. Griffith will compete to be a special teams regular as well as possibly start at off-ball linebacker depending on what else the Broncos do.
- OL Quinn Bailey (1 year, $1.055M) - Quinn Bailey was the extra reporting eligible offensive lineman for the Broncos all last season. He gets a deal to come back for another year and compete for a rotational spot.
Broncos FAs who signed with other teams
- QB Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers; 1 year, $1.21M) - Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to compete with Kenny Pickett as their 2024 starter. It's assumed Wilson will win that job in Pittsburgh, sticking the Broncos with a $37.79M bill for him to play with someone else. The Steelers only committing one year and the veteran minimum to Wilson with no options for 2025 is telling.
- C Lloyd Cushenberry III (unknown terms) - Cushenberry was one of the first interior offensive linemen off the board in a loaded free agency class, at least in terms of what we're seeing guys get paid. Cushenberry's departure means the Broncos will be looking at young players Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg as potential starters in 2024.
Broncos trades in 2024
- WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland Browns - The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland in exchange for 5th and 6th-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos also freed up $13 million in salary cap space with this trade.
Broncos unsigned free agents
- SAF Justin Simmons
- LB Josey Jewell
- TE Chris Manhertz
- TE Adam Trautman
- CB K'Waun Williams
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- FB Michael Burton
- DL Mike Purcell
- DL Jonathan Harris
- CB Fabian Moreau
- OL Cam Fleming
- LB Justin Strnad