NFL.com gives Broncos brutal NFL Draft grade for 2023 class
How did the Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class rank?
With the 2023-24 NFL season officially over following Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, two of NFL.com's main Draft analysts, Chad Reuter and Eric Edholm, ranked all 32 rookie classes in a shared article.
Before analyzing the Broncos' rank, here's a recap of Denver's picks ...
- 63rd overall pick (round 2) - WR Marvin Mims Jr. - Oklahoma
- 67th overall pick (round 3) - LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas
- 83rd overall pick (round 3) - CB Riley Moss - Iowa
- 183rd overall pick (round 6) - S JL Skinner - Boise State
- 257th overall pick (round 7) - C Alex Forsyth - Oregon
Following the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Denver Broncos entered the 2023 NFL Draft with only five picks. They traded up to get Mims and to get Moss. Additionally, they traded down with the New Orleans Saints and got Alex Forsyth.
Following the Draft, the Broncos signed multiple undrafted free agents, including Jaleel McLaughlin, who had a very positive impact in the running game.
With the above being said, let's take a look at where Reuter and Edholm ranked the Broncos' 2023 Draft class ...
Denver Broncos rank: 32; Grade: D
Four out of the five players selected by Denver appeared during the season, as Forsyth was not active for almost every game in the season. The other four had the following stats ...
1. Marvin Mims Jr.: 16 games (7 starts), 22 receptions, 377 yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 30 rushing yards, 34 returns (15 kick and 19 punts), 709 return yards, and 1 kick return touchdown
2. Drew Sanders: 17 games (4 starts), 24 tackles (13 solo), 1 tackle for loss, and 1 fumble recovery
3. Riley Moss: 14 games, 6 tackles (2 solo)
4. JL Skinner: 2 games
Mims was selected to the Pro Bowl as the starting kick returner and made the Second-Team All-Pro as well.
Regarding the class, Reuter, who wrote about Denver, mentioned the following ...
""Mims jumped out to a big start for the Broncos, posting 113 receiving yards and a score against Washington in Week 2. He only bested 50 receiving yards twice over the rest of the season, though, as the team's offense stagnated. A healthy sophomore campaign could prove quite productive for Mims. Sanders struggled with his tackling early in his rookie season but was better later in the season. The team's remaining picks played very little, with Moss missing time due to injury, Skinner playing one snap on defense the entire season and Forsyth failing to see action. McLaughlin ended up being a nice find as an undrafted free agent, gaining 570 yards from scrimmage.""- Chad Reuter - NFL.com
Do the Broncos really have the worst 2023 rookie class?