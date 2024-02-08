Broncos 2023 recap: 8-9 record in 1st season under Sean Payton
The 2023 Denver Broncos season comes to an end with a loss against the Raiders. How was the season for Denver?
3. Draft:
The Broncos entered the 2023 NFL Draft with only five picks thanks to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades. The first ones were two early third rounders. In the end, the Broncos draft class was the following:
- WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma - 63rd overall pick (Broncos traded their 68th overall pick and 138th overall pick to the Lions for the 63rd pick and 183rd pick)
- LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas - 67th overall pick
- CB Riley Moss, Iowa - 83rd overall pick (Denver traded their 108th overall pick and a 2024 third-round pick for the 83rd pick)
- S JL Skinner, Boise State - 183rd overall pick
- C Alex Forsyth, Oregon - 257th overall pick
Additionally, during the draft, Denver traded their 195th overall pick, and a 2024 7th-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for TE Adam Trautman and the 257th overall pick (Alex Forsyth)