Broncos players named to AP and NFLPA All-Pro teams

By Javier Ascoli

Broncos players were recognized among the best ones at their positions by the Associated Press and among other NFL players.

By Javier Ascoli

Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos / Justin Edmonds/GettyImages
Three Broncos players were recognized by the Associated Press (AP) and NFL Players Association, by being selected to their respective All-Pro Teams. These players are Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr., and Patrick Surtain II.

Associated Press Second-Team All-Pros

1. Safety Justin Simmons:

Justin Simmons was selected to the Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his eight-year career. It is the third consecutive season for Simmons to be named to the AP Second-Team All-Pro. The first one was in 2019. Justin finished the 2023-24 season with the following stats ...

  • 15 games
  • 70 tackles (53 solo)
  • 2 tackles for loss
  • 1 sack
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 1 fumble recovery
  • 8 pass breakups
  • 3 interceptions

Simmons was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week once this season and is also a Pro Bowl starter. Now, he is a 4x All-Pro, this time alongside Falcons free agency star signing Jessie Bates III.

2. Kick Returner Marvin Mims Jr.:

Marvin Mims Jr. showed why the Broncos traded up for him, despite the receiver position not being a top priority for the team. As a rookie he was simply electric. Mims was mainly used as a kick and punt returner and had some contributions to the offense.

Mims was a great returner for Denver after he finished with the following stats:

  • 19 punt returns - 312 yards - 16.4 average yards/return - longest return: 52 yards
  • 15 kick returns - 397 yards - 26.5 average yards/return - longest return: 99 yards (Touchdown vs Miami)

Marvin now is a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, as a rookie, simply impressive. He was very close to make it as a punt returner too - finished third in the position voting.

NFL PA First-Team All-Pro

1. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II:

Pat has been selected to the NFL PA All-Pro team for the second consecutive season in the second-ever team recognition by the players. This team is player-voted only. Surtain locked down top-tier wideouts through the season ...

  • Week 1 vs Davante Adams: 2 receptions in 5 targets, 16 yards - 3 pass breakups
  • Week 2 vs Terry McLaurin: 0 receptions in 0 targets
  • Week 3 vs Tyreek Hill: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 26 yards
  • Week 4 vs DJ Moore: 3 receptions in 5 targets, 52 yards - 1 pass breakup
  • Week 5 vs Garrett Wilson: 2 receptions in 6 targets, 22 yards - 1 interception
  • Week 7 vs Christian Watson: 2 receptions in 2 targets, 29 yards
  • Week 10 vs Stefon Diggs: 1 reception in 1 target, 11 yards
  • Week 11 vs Jordan Addison: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 26 yards - 1 pass breakup
  • Week 12 vs Amari Cooper: 1 reception in 4 targets, 11 yards
  • Week 13 vs Nico Collins: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 22 yards - 1 pass breakup
  • Week 14 vs Keenan Allen: 2 receptions in 5 targets, 9 yards
  • Week 15 vs Amon-Ra St. Brown: 0 receptions in 0 targets
  • Week 18 vs Davante Adams: 3 receptions in 4 targets, 26 yards - 1 pass breakup

There were plays where he allowed some catches and yards against other wideouts, but locking down big-name receivers throughout the season and not receiving the praise he deserves, is simply wild. At least he got the recognition from the players in the NFL PA All-Pro Team. A big snub for the 2023 AP All-Pro Team.

Other Broncos that received votes, but did not make the AP All-Pro First or Second teams are the following:

  • FB Michael Burton - finished 4th with 8 points
  • WR Courtland Sutton - finished 14th with 1 point
  • OT Garrett Bolles - finished 8th with 2 points
  • OG Quinn Meinerz - finished 5th with 6 points
  • LB Alex Singleton - finished 19th with 2 points
  • CB Patrick Surtain - finished 7th with 21 points
  • Nickel Ja'Quan McMillian - finished 9th with 1 point
  • PR Marvin Mims - finished 4th with 18 points (made the Second Team as a kick returner)
  • LS Mitchell Fraboni - finished 3rd with 8 points

