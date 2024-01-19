Broncos players named to AP and NFLPA All-Pro teams
Broncos players were recognized among the best ones at their positions by the Associated Press and among other NFL players.
Three Broncos players were recognized by the Associated Press (AP) and NFL Players Association, by being selected to their respective All-Pro Teams. These players are Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr., and Patrick Surtain II.
Associated Press Second-Team All-Pros
1. Safety Justin Simmons:
Justin Simmons was selected to the Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his eight-year career. It is the third consecutive season for Simmons to be named to the AP Second-Team All-Pro. The first one was in 2019. Justin finished the 2023-24 season with the following stats ...
- 15 games
- 70 tackles (53 solo)
- 2 tackles for loss
- 1 sack
- 2 forced fumbles
- 1 fumble recovery
- 8 pass breakups
- 3 interceptions
Simmons was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week once this season and is also a Pro Bowl starter. Now, he is a 4x All-Pro, this time alongside Falcons free agency star signing Jessie Bates III.
2. Kick Returner Marvin Mims Jr.:
Marvin Mims Jr. showed why the Broncos traded up for him, despite the receiver position not being a top priority for the team. As a rookie he was simply electric. Mims was mainly used as a kick and punt returner and had some contributions to the offense.
Mims was a great returner for Denver after he finished with the following stats:
- 19 punt returns - 312 yards - 16.4 average yards/return - longest return: 52 yards
- 15 kick returns - 397 yards - 26.5 average yards/return - longest return: 99 yards (Touchdown vs Miami)
Marvin now is a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, as a rookie, simply impressive. He was very close to make it as a punt returner too - finished third in the position voting.
NFL PA First-Team All-Pro
1. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II:
Pat has been selected to the NFL PA All-Pro team for the second consecutive season in the second-ever team recognition by the players. This team is player-voted only. Surtain locked down top-tier wideouts through the season ...
- Week 1 vs Davante Adams: 2 receptions in 5 targets, 16 yards - 3 pass breakups
- Week 2 vs Terry McLaurin: 0 receptions in 0 targets
- Week 3 vs Tyreek Hill: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 26 yards
- Week 4 vs DJ Moore: 3 receptions in 5 targets, 52 yards - 1 pass breakup
- Week 5 vs Garrett Wilson: 2 receptions in 6 targets, 22 yards - 1 interception
- Week 7 vs Christian Watson: 2 receptions in 2 targets, 29 yards
- Week 10 vs Stefon Diggs: 1 reception in 1 target, 11 yards
- Week 11 vs Jordan Addison: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 26 yards - 1 pass breakup
- Week 12 vs Amari Cooper: 1 reception in 4 targets, 11 yards
- Week 13 vs Nico Collins: 2 receptions in 3 targets, 22 yards - 1 pass breakup
- Week 14 vs Keenan Allen: 2 receptions in 5 targets, 9 yards
- Week 15 vs Amon-Ra St. Brown: 0 receptions in 0 targets
- Week 18 vs Davante Adams: 3 receptions in 4 targets, 26 yards - 1 pass breakup
There were plays where he allowed some catches and yards against other wideouts, but locking down big-name receivers throughout the season and not receiving the praise he deserves, is simply wild. At least he got the recognition from the players in the NFL PA All-Pro Team. A big snub for the 2023 AP All-Pro Team.
Other Broncos that received votes, but did not make the AP All-Pro First or Second teams are the following:
- FB Michael Burton - finished 4th with 8 points
- WR Courtland Sutton - finished 14th with 1 point
- OT Garrett Bolles - finished 8th with 2 points
- OG Quinn Meinerz - finished 5th with 6 points
- LB Alex Singleton - finished 19th with 2 points
- CB Patrick Surtain - finished 7th with 21 points
- Nickel Ja'Quan McMillian - finished 9th with 1 point
- PR Marvin Mims - finished 4th with 18 points (made the Second Team as a kick returner)
- LS Mitchell Fraboni - finished 3rd with 8 points