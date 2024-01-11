Two Broncos made PFF's All-Pro teams
Two Broncos players were recognized by Pro Football Focus following the 2023-24 season. Which players should have made the teams?
The 2023-24 NFL regular season is officially over, and as we all know, the Denver Broncos finished with an 8-9 win-loss record.
Pro Football Focus does their annual All-Pro teams, based on their grading system. People might disagree on how their grading system works, but despite it, they recognize players by their weekly and seasonal performance.
Earlier on Tuesday, one of their analysts, to be specific, Gordon McGuinness, wrote an article regarding 2023-24 PFF's All-Pro Teams, and two Broncos players were recognized in it.
The two Broncos that made PFF's All-Pro teams are fullback Michael Burton and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. Michael Burton is the first team's fullback, and Mitchell Fraboni is the second team's long snapper, respectively.
Denver signed fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal during the 2023 NFL free agency, back in March. On the other hand, Mitchell Fraboni was signed to the Broncos practice squad in October 2022 and became the team's starting long snapper in the 2023 season after Jacob Bobenmoyer, who was the starter from 2019 to 2022, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
For me Burton was a very underrated signing for the Denver Broncos, hopefully they can bring him back for the 2024 season. Fraboni has been a very solid long-snapper for Denver.
Burton finished the season with the following stats:
- 17 games - 3 starts
- 7 carries - 9 rushing yards
- 3 receptions - 8 yards
- 6 first downs
Fraboni finished the season with the following stats:
- 17 games
- 6 tackles (2 solo)
- 1 forced fumble
On PFF's article, they said the following regarding Burton (their highest-graded fullback with a 64.2 grade) ...
""There aren't many true fullbacks in today’s NFL, but of the 15 players to record at least 50 snaps lined up as a fullback this season, Burton led the way in PFF run-blocking grade (67.2).""- Gordon McGuinness
Fraboni was just mentioned in the article, since they do not grade long snappers.
Quinn Meinerz was PFF's third-highest-graded offensive guard and did not make any of their All-Pro teams, the only Bronco in their position's top 10 besides Burton.
Which Broncos players were snubbed from PFF's All-Pro teams?