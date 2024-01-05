Pro Bowl Games rosters announced: Were Broncos players selected?
How many Broncos were selected to the Pro Bowl Games?
The Pro Bowl Games are back for the 2023-2024 season!
This time, the event is going to be in Orlando. To be specific, in the Camping World Stadium. Orlando was the host city for the event a few years ago, from 2017 to 2020, back when the event was only the Pro Bowl. The event is back, but now as the 'Pro Bowl Games', on their second-ever edition (the first one was in Las Vegas).
On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the Pro Bowl Games fan voting results. To be specific, the 10 most-voted players at every position. Fan voting is one-third of the selections. Coaches and players also vote, and that is the other two-thirds of the player selections.
As we can see, there were only two Broncos players in the respective fan-vote top 10. These two are Justin Simmons (4th most-voted free safety), and Michael Burton (9th most-voted fullback).
Later in the day, the NFL announced the official Pro Bowl Games' rosters, which feature three Denver Broncos players as starters at their position, and two third alternates, respectively.
Patrick Surtain II - cornerback:
Despite not being voted by fans, cornerback Patrick Surtain II made his second-consecutive Pro Bowl as a starter. As of today, Pat is the 15th less-targeted cornerback in the NFL. To be specific, he has been targeted only 82 times in 16 games (5.125 targets/game). A true lockdown cornerback.
Surtain has been covering wide receiver ones all season long and has not allowed much production from them. He has 11 pass breakups. Once again, an elite cornerback, especially in man coverage.
2. Justin Simmons - safety:
Simmons co-led the NFL in interceptions last season, this year he has fewer interceptions, but a great overall season. An anchor on this young Denver defense, Justin has three interceptions, and two forced fumbles with one game left, in addition to 67 tackles, as he joins Goose Gonsoulin and Steve Atwater as the only Broncos' safeties with multiple Pro Bowl selections. This one is Simmons' second selection.
3. Marvin Mims Jr. - return specialist:
Mims, the first Broncos' rookie since Phillip Lindsay in 2018 to make the Pro Bowl, 5th-ever Broncos rookie to make it. He joins Glyn Milburn and Rick Upchurch as the only Broncos' to make it as a return specialist.
Mims leads the NFL in both average kick return yards and average punt return yards (26.3 and 17.4 respectively), and he is one of the four returners to have a touchdown this season so far (week 3 at Miami).
Alternates: OG Quinn Meinerz & FB Michael Burton - both third alternates in their respective positions.
Denver will have their most representatives since the 2018 edition (4 - Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr, Casey Kreiter, and Phillip Lindsay).
Congrats guys, well deserved! A great Broncos Country representation in Orlando!