2023 was a massive success for the Broncos, regardless of no playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
With just one game left, the 2023 Denver Broncos are sitting at 8-8 through 16 games, and have been mathematically eliminated from the AFC Wild Card picture. Despite this, the Broncos enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign that pulled the franchise back out from the depths that the failed Nate Hackett tenure took them. Here are a few reasons why the 2023 Broncos were a massive success, despite missing out on the playoffs
1) Clear direction with Russell Wilson
The Broncos have a clear direction of their future with Russell Wilson. Wilson played better this year, but his play still limited the Broncos at times, and put them in a few scenarios where the Broncos were going to need to fight uphill more than they needed to.
Wilson ended his tenure in Denver with 30 starts, an 11-19 record, 42 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, 100 sacks, and a 63 percent completion rate. Wilson's tenure in Denver is expected to end this spring after he was benched following the Broncos' debacle at home against the Patriots, a loss that effectively ended their playoff chances. Where the Broncos go at quarterback for 2024 is going to be unknown for a while, but one things is clear: it will not be Russell Wilson.