Former Broncos WR gets Super Bowl ring with AFC West rival
Kansas City defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl ... one of their practice squad players is a former Broncos draft pick.
On Sunday, one of the Broncos' three division rivals, to be specific, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime by a 25 - 22 score, and the game was played at the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kansas City won the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. Something interesting to mention regarding the Super Bowl is that former Broncos return specialist Montrell Washington appeared in multiple games this season for the Chiefs, and despite not being active for the big game, he will get a champions ring.
Montrell Washington was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. To be specific, Washington was the 162nd overall pick in the previously mentioned draft. As a rookie, Montrell got the starting kick and punt returner job and started one game at wide receiver.
To be specific, Montrell had the following stats during his rookie season with the Denver Broncos:
- 15 games
- 18 kick returns
- 340 kick return yards
- 18.9 average yards/kick return
- 32 punt returns
- 271 punt return yards
- 8.5 yards/punt return
- Longest return: 30 yards
- 4 receptions - 2 yards
- 5 rushing attempts - 30 yards
- 5 fumbles
Following some fumbling issues, ahead of the 2023-24 season, Montrell Washington was waived by the Denver Broncos, as part of their final roster cuts. A few days later, he was signed by the Chiefs, to their practice squad.
Ahead of the Chiefs' week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, Montrell was promoted to the active roster and appeared in six games for Kansas City. Washington was primarily used as a returner, like during his time with the Broncos.
During those six games, Montrell had one kick return for 20 yards, and eight punt returns for 61 yards. He had two fumbles. Once they traded for Mecole Hardman ahead of the trade deadline, Washington was waived but re-signed to Kansas City's practice squad.
Another former Bronco gets a Super Bowl ring.