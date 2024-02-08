Broncos 2023 recap: 8-9 record in 1st season under Sean Payton
The 2023 Denver Broncos season comes to an end with a loss against the Raiders. How was the season for Denver?
And with the Week 18 loss at Las Vegas ... the Denver Broncos 2023-24 season comes to an end. An 8-9 win-loss record in a season with lots of ups and downs ... a roller coaster season.
Here is a general recap of the Broncos 2023-24 season.
1. Sean Payton Trade:
Let's start with Sean Payton. The Broncos 2023-24 season started with the Sean Payton trade.
In January 2023, it was announced that the Broncos traded for Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton. Denver sent their 2023 1st-round draft pick (received in the Bradley Chubb trade) - the Saints selected DE Bryan Bresee, and their 2024 2nd-round pick and received New Orleans' 2024 3rd-round pick and Payton. Payton became the 8th head coach in NFL history to get traded, the first one in four years (Bruce Arians from Arizona to Tampa Bay in 2019). The hire became official on February 3, when Payton signed his contract with the Broncos.
After the trade Payton built up his staff, which is the following:
Assistant head coaches: Paul Kelly and Mike Westhoff
Offense:
Coordinator: Joe Lombardi
Quarterbacks: Davis Webb (John Morton - passing game coordinator)
Running backs: Lou Ayeni
Wide receivers: Keary Colbert
Tight ends: Declan Doyle
Offensive line: Zach Streif (Austin King - assistant)
Quality Control: Zach Grossi, Logan Kilgore, and Favian Upshaw
Defense:
Coordinator: Vance Joseph
Defensive Line: Marcus Dixon
Pass rush specialist: Jamar Cain
Quality control: Addison Lynch, and Isaac Shewmaker
Inside linebackers: Greg Manusky
Outside linebackers: Michael Wilhoite
Defensive backs: Christian Parker
Senior Assistant: Joe Vitt
Special Teams:
Coordinator: Ben Kotwica
Assistant: Chris Banjo
Strength and Conditioning:
Coach: Dan Dalrymple
Assistants: Korey Jones and Shaun Snee
Dixon, Parker, and Korey Jones are the only coaches from Nathaniel Hackett's staff that Payton brought back.