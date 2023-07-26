News around the Broncos: Former XFL star wins QB3 battle, plus four roster moves
-Denver made official two signings, one cut and moved DL
-QB3 battle is over ... will Denver's 53-man roster include 3 quarterbacks?
On Tuesday, following the "Snowcapped" alternate helmet announcement, the Denver Broncos announced multiple roster moves. These moves include two signings, plus a player heading to waivers. Additionally, a suspended player was placed on the exempt list.
The Denver Broncos made official the signing of kicker Brett Maher, also the team signed wide receiver Nick Williams, a guy that spent the mandatory minicamps with the Broncos back in June. Additionally, the Denver Broncos have waived quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, and placed DL Eyioma Uwazurike on the exempt/suspended list.
Brett Maher, a familiar face for Sean Payton officially joins the Denver Broncos to compete for the starting kicker job. Maher will compete with Elliott Fry during training camp and probably preseason for the job. It is more likely for Brett to win the job, as he is a more experienced player compared to Fry, who has only six field goal attempts, but everything can happen, and that is why the Broncos still have Fry on the roster. Both of them will have to earn their job.
The other signing that was announced was receiver Nick Williams. Williams was a part of the Broncos roster back in the team's mandatory minicamp, but he was waived after, to make room for edge rusher Frank Clark.
Jarrett Guarantano was signed to the Broncos practice squad back in December and was elevated to the active roster for the game against the Arizona Cardinals because Russell Wilson was inactive, so Guarantano was Brett Rypien's backup for that game.
The team announced that Guarantano was waived. With that being said, it means that former XFL Sea Dragons star, Ben DiNucci has won the Broncos' QB3 job. We still do not know if Denver's 53-man roster will include DiNucci, or only Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, but we already know who the official QB3 is.
Uwazurike is suspended indefinitely for violations of the NFL's gambling policy. He will miss at least the entire 2023-2024 season.