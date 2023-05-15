Broncos add two former XFL stars
The Denver Broncos had their rookie minicamp this weekend, a few guys were brought in as tryout players. The team signed on Sunday two of the tryout guys. These two players are familiar names, as they were stars at their respective positions in this past XFL season. They both have played for NFL teams in the past.
These two players are quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick. DiNucci, the Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback, led the XFL in passing yards with 2,671. Patrick, the San Antonio Brahmas running back, was the second-best running back in rushing yards with 443, just behind DC Defenders Abram Smith.
Before being assigned to play with the Seattle Sea Dragons from the XFL, Ben DiNucci spent time with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in three games, starting one. He was the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton and played a few games because both, Dak and Andy had injuries. Ben had 23/43 completions and passed for 219 yards, but did not throw a touchdown or an interception.
DiNucci finished the XFL season with ten games played in the regular season, and had the following stats: 242/374 competions/pass attempts, 2,671 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 305 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Now let's see the second XFL signing... before getting drafted by the San Antonio Brahmas, Jacques Patrick was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the 2020 XFL Draft, since the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Patrick signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He spent most of the time on the practice squad. He signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers off the Bengals' practice squad, and was placed on the 53-man roster. Followed by San Francisco, Patrick was in the Panthers, Ravens and Bengals (2nd stint) practice squad. He has 12 rushing yards in the NFL.
Patrick finished the XFL season with 115 attempts, 443 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 1 lost fumble, 30 receptions and 238 receiving yards.
Both DiNucci and Patrick became the first two XFL players from the 2023 season to get NFL contracts, and both could end up making the Broncos' 53-man roster. DiNucci could compete with Jarrett Guarantano for the third-string quarterback, depending on how well he does during training camp and preseason games.
Patrick is a running back that can play at the full back position too, if he wants to make the 53-man roster behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, he will also need to showcase it during camps and preseason games. If Javonte Williams starts the season on the PUP list, Patrick will have better chances to make the team.
What are your thoughts on these two adds?