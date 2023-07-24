Possible Broncos breakout player suspended for gambling
A defensive lineman got suspended ... who is it?
The Denver Broncos defensive line is kind of short in people after the team announced the players who were listed in the PUP and NFI lists. The DL who was placed on the NFI list is Mike Purcell. Today, this position group became smaller heading into training camp.
It was announced that a Broncos player will be suspended indefinitely during the 2023 season, due to a gambling infraction. The player is a defensive lineman, and it is 2022 fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike.
Now the Broncos are going into camp without two defensive linemen with Uwazurike suspended and the veteran Purcell on the NFI list.
According to the NFL letter, Uwazurike will not be able to fight for reinstatement until July 2024. With that being said, he will be out at least for the entire 2023 season.
Uwazurike was the player drafted with the fourth-round selection that the Denver Broncos received from the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade.
So far, counting Uwazurike, the NFL has suspended 11 players due to gambling. There is a rule that players cannot bet on NFL games. It is simple, and they are still doing it. Some of these players have been suspended just for a few games, and others for an entire season or more. In this case (Eyioma's case), he will likely only be suspended for at least one year.
The Denver Broncos, spoke about the situation, by releasing the following statement ...
""We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.""- Denver Broncos via NFL.com
With the lack of defensive linemen, who should the Denver Broncos sign?