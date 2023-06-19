Latest sports odds have the Broncos' win total in 2023 embarrassingly low
The latest sports odds have the Denver Broncos' win total in 2023 set at a very low number. What is it going to take for Denver to get some respect? The "bookies" in Las Vegas must still be low on the Denver Broncos and perhaps have PTSD from prior seasons.
Their latest projected win total for the 2023 season is set at a measly 8.5 wins. What in the heck is going on here? 8.5 wins? That's it? The number of quality additions that the Denver Broncos have made in the 2023 offseason should have easily given them a few more wins than some oddsmakers suggest.
They acquired perhaps the best offensive coach of this generation in Sean Payton, who has won over 60% of his games in the NFL and averages an 11-win season in a 17-game campaign based on his head coaching career. Objectively speaking, he's an excellent coach.
Denver also fixed their weakest position group, the offensive line. The line now features two elite players at their respective positions in Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. Garett "All Pro" Bolles is set to return from his broken leg, and other injured players like Tim Patrick and Javonte Williams are also projected to return for week one.
Their defense got some sprinkles on top in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft as well. They retained Alex Singleton, signed Frank Clark and Zach Allen, and added some depth in the draft. There really is a ton to like about what the Broncos have done in the offseason, but their win total being set too low is an embarrassment.
I feel absolutely no reservations about my win total projection for the Denver Broncos in 2023. I think they are going to scratch and claw their way to a 10-win season, and there is truly a lot to like about their 2023 schedule as well.
I touched on the best parts of their schedule in an article on Predominantly Orange a while ago. They don't have any international games, they have a bye week in the middle of the season, and get to play a weaker NFC division this year in the NFC North.
Denver should have no problem surpassing the 8.5 win total, and it's offensive that it's being set so low.