Denver Broncos among suitors for Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt
Denver Broncos have been listed as suitors for former Chiefs, Browns Pro Bowl RB.
By Amir Farrell
As NFL free agency has officially reached a "dead" period, the Broncos are now reportedly in search of another RB as they look to take advantage of the market and add another reliable body in the room that already features proven commodities in Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. One free agent the Broncos have repeatedly been connected to over the course of the offseason is none other than former Chiefs and Browns RB Kareem Hunt.
According to NFL insider for The Score, Jordan Schultz states that the Denver Broncos are in fact one of four teams that are possible suitors for free agent RB Kareem Hunt. Schultz also mentions that an NFL scout told him Hunt's pass protection alone raises his overall value as a free agent, despite not yet being signed. While the Broncos already have two very underrated pass protectors under contract for the next two years in Williams and Perine, it certainly would not hurt to have another.
Hunt, 27, is coming off his worst season statistically on average of his NFL career. In 2022, he had a career-low yards per carry with 3.8, had a second-worst 210 receiving yards, and second-worst total touchdowns with four. Judging how his yards per carry descended significantly from 2021 to 2022, NFL GMs are more than likely suspect Hunt has reached his peak and is officially on the decline.
At this point in the offseason, contracts being handed out are not pricey by any means, especially for the RB position that is so widely undervalued, meaning that acquiring Hunt is very possible for the Broncos. At the end of the day, it really comes down to opportunity and scheme fit for Kareem Hunt entering his seventh season in the NFL. While I believe Hunt would be an excellent addition to Sean Payton's west coast offense and would thrive under the play designs drawn up for him, I'm not entirely certain he would receive the playing time he desires. Coach Payton seems to be very pleased with the addition of Samaje Perine and the front office has discussed how valuable and important the signing was for the team's offense.
From everything we heard during OTAs and minicamp, reports suggest Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and rookie UDFA Jaleel McLaughlin have looked very solid, thus making it easier for the coaching staff to move forward with the pieces currently under contract, rather than looking elsewhere. However, it is worth noting that Hunt does have connections to new Broncos RBs coach Lou Ayeni who he played for in high school and in college at Toledo in 2013. Mike Klis did mention last week to "not be surprised" if the Broncos signed another running back in the coming weeks and among the available options, I would definitely put my money on Hunt being the most likely.