Sean Payton channels Mike Shanahan with Pat Surtain as returner
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton channeled his inner Mike Shanahan by allowing superstar cornerback Pat Surtain to return punts at minicamp.
During Denver Broncos minicamp, a bit of a buzz was created when it was reported that the team's prized player -- superstar cornerback Pat Surtain II -- was seen returning punts during practice. Shy of having your starting QB out there returning punts, having a player like Surtain back there returning punts, even in practice, might raise more eyebrows than anything else.
Surtain has become arguably the best overall cornerback in the NFL in very short order. He's certainly among the top two or three at the position in the league and it ain't three, if you catch my drift. Surtain is one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league, so of course, people are going to be buzzing when he's returning punts, a dangerous play that certainly puts players in harm's way.
Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica commented on Surtain being back there to return some punts in practice, essentially comparing that scenario to a fake punt:
"You’re always looking for depth at various positions, whether it be a core player or somebody on the perimeter. Here in the Spring, you’re trying different things. Now is the time to try a different formation in your punt game or try a fake. [CB] Pat [Surtain II] going back there to catch punts was something that we wanted to explore. The cool thing about Pat is that he wants to be part of special teams. [Head] Coach [Sean] Payton, [Assistant Head] Coach [Mike] Westhoff and myself made it an emphasis, and Coach Payton is one of the best teachers I’ve ever seen, whether it’s offense, defense, situational ball, and even special teams. Everybody is buying in, so it’s really cool to see that out of Pat."- Ben Kotwica (via Broncos PR)
Earlier in the week, head coach Sean Payton commented on Surtain returning punts as well, and it doesn't sound like there's a 0 percent chance of this happening at some point in the 2023 season...
"All of these guys are going to have roles. You start asking questions, and you start getting answers. He did it in high school. I want to know who we are going to if [Option 1] isn’t ready. There are 53 on your roster and 47 on gameday. If I need a gunner taken out of the game, then who better to do that than [CB] Patrick [Surtain II]. That’s what he does for a living. It’s not just offense go over here; defense go over here, and the kicking game go over here. I watched [Pro Football Hall of Fame OLB] Lawrence Taylor in a game with the Giants where they were winning and the team they were playing, came back with a couple of kick returns. I watched Lawrence Taylor remove about five guys on the kick coverage unit and brought defensive players out, lined them up and covered a kick. That’s when you have something. These are snaps. There are snaps in a game that are valuable. If Surtain can help us as a returner when needed, then we’ll have him ready."- Sean Payton
There was certainly a lot of outrage over this development among Broncos Country. The prevailing majority of the fan base disagrees with the idea of Surtain going back there to return a punt at any point in time, but is that a little too short-sighted? It certainly would not be worth losing Surtain for any significant period of time due to injury just to have him return a punt, but as Sean Payton said -- if it can help the team...
Back in his playing days, legendary Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey got plenty of time on task as a punt returner. Actually, it was only one season -- 2002 with Washington -- where Bailey was bordering on full-time return specialist. He had 24 punt returns in 2002 with Washington (his fourth NFL season) and actually averaged 9.9 yards per return.
Bailey came to Denver in 2003 and it was abundantly clear at the time that he was not only one of the best defensive players on the team, but the kind of player you are simply looking to get involved any way possible. Legendary Denver Broncos head coach saw the opportunity to try and get one of the most talented athletes in the entire NFL involved more than just on defense, and in the 2004 season, Shanahan actually put Bailey in at the wide receiver position.
This idea wasn't without merit and it wasn't even unprecedented. Bailey had contributed to Washington's offense to the tune of 85 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown during his time there. With the Broncos, it wasn't a one-off type of situation, either. Shanahan actually gave Champ Bailey four targets offensively and he caught one of them for 11 yards.
For a guy who picked off 52 passes in his career, flipping to the offensive side of the ball wasn't a ludicrous idea.
And if Pat Surtain II has proven himself to be an effective return specialist in the past? Well, it's not surprising that Sean Payton is kind of channeling his inner Mike Shanahan a little bit with this one. Those two are cut from a similar cloth as Eastern Illinois alumni.
At the time, I remember a lot of the fans I was interacting with being very excited to see Bailey trot out there as a receiver. No one -- in the moment -- was super worried about Bailey getting injured and not being able to play corner. A lot of people had been pleading for Bailey to play offense for quite some time. It almost felt like more fan-service than anything else.
But with Surtain, the fan base seems to be vehemently against any opportunity to return a punt. And I get it -- no one wants him getting hurt. With that being said -- if something can help the team, Sean Payton has earned the right to be trusted to make the right decisions. And we've all seen Surtain with the ball in his hands. He'd probably be the best punt returner on the team if given the chance to do it full-time.