Denver Broncos land Pro Bowl pass rusher in recent trade proposal
Bleacher Report trades away Broncos OLB Baron Browning in recent trade proposal for Vikings star pass rusher.
By Amir Farrell
In a recent trade proposal, Bleacher Report included Denver Broncos OLB Baron Browning and a 2024 third-round pick in a package for Minnesota Vikings star edge rusher, Danielle Hunter. Browning, who dealt with nagging wrist and hip injuries last season, is now recovering from a partially torn meniscus.
While Browning shares his fair amount of injury concerns in a room that already has inconsistency with health (Randy Gregory), the young pass rusher still poses great potential and has the bend/dip very reminiscent of Denver Broncos legend, Von Miller. Trading a talent of his stature away would be a bit questionable this early in his career however, entirely depends on the capital received in the hypothetical trade.
Browning, 24, still looks to be a very promising player based on his film against some of the NFL's very best offensive tackles. In 2022, he started in just eight games and managed five sacks, 18 pressures, eight TFL, and 13 QB hits. Coverage-wise, Browning was fantastic as well. He allowed just 21 passing yards and a 21.3 passer rating on nine targets along with one interception and two passes defended. Switching from ILB to OLB was undoubtedly the proper switch for Browning but his experience playing in the second level of the defense has proved to benefit him when asked to drop back into coverage from the defensive line.
Danielle Hunter's contract situation
While some have speculated the possibility of the Denver Broncos landing Danielle Hunter in a potential trade, it does not seem very likely at all. In fact, acquiring Hunter would immediately put Denver's cap space in the negatives as they currently obtain roughly $8.8M. It truly depends on if a restructure were to be completed in the event of a trade, which I do not believe will be the case for Hunter.
In 2023, Hunter is scheduled for a low $4.9M base salary which is certainly a bargain for the elite level of performance he provides on the football field however, is also scheduled for a $13.1M cap hit that would definitely hurt Denver's cap space. Releasing Hunter would lose Minnesota $5.7M in cap space due to his $18.8M in dead space therefore, making it not very feasible to move on from the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. If Hunter is not a Viking in 2023, it will be as a result of a trade.
Despite coming off a very productive season with 10.5 sacks and 34 pressures, Hunter's contract situation makes it very difficult for the 28-year-old to be placed on Denver's bucket list. The Broncos are very content with the addition of Frank Clark and are already paying Randy Gregory a pretty penny. Best case scenario, the defensive line becomes very successful with Gregory and Clark rushing the passer and Browning comfortably recovers from his knee injury while Denver is able to smartly save the remainder of their cap space.