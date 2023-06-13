Denver Broncos should continue to bolster pass rush with recent news on Baron Browning
Broncos' head coach Sean Payton indicated that pass rusher Baron Browning could start the season on the PUP list. Denver should continue to bolster the pass rush with this recent news. Are the injuries really already starting for the Broncos before July hits?
Baron Browning had a small procedure to repair a partially torn meniscus, and this news came out after news broke about the team signing Frank Clark. Well, the signing of Clark has come more into focus, as Payton now indicates that Browning could begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) because of this injury.
Now that we can kind of get a more clear picture of his recovery, that brings into focus what the Broncos should now continue to do in response. Right now, with Browning out of the lineup, the other projected starting EDGE rusher for the Broncos could be either Nik Bonitto or Jonathon Cooper.
Not exactly invoking fear in opposing defenses with those two players. Both seem to be quality backups at the very moment, but I think Denver can do better here. There's also the concern with Randy Gregory, too. Can Gregory stay healthy for the majority of the season?
Right now, the Broncos' defensive line looks rock solid. Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Frank Clark make up what could be a top five unit in the NFL. I'm not concerned about the defensive line as much as I was before Clark was brought on.
And I'm definitely not concerned about the inside linebackers, either. Yet again, the biggest concern with the defense are the outside linebackers, and that was with a healthy Browning in the mix. I think there's even more reason for the team to continue to bolster the pass rush with another free agency move.
Given how aggressive Denver has been this offseason, they are clearly in a spot where they think they can win now. Well, why not continue that mindset?
A big name that we've mentioned a plethora of times on this website is Yannick Ngakoue. Another one who would be a bit harder to get would be Danielle Hunter, who has apparently received recent trade interest. Both players have connections with George Paton, so I do truly wonder if Denver at least explores those options.
If not Ngakoue or Hunter, could the Broncos kick the tires on someone like Melvin Ingram? What about Jadaveon Clowney? Justin Houston has proven to be very productive into his 30s as well. To me, there is no excuse for Denver to not continue to add here. They had issues getting to the QB last year and that's one of the most important things for a defense to do.
With a now clear need to boost the pass rush, Denver should be aggressive.