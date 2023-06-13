3 dream scenarios that would boost Denver Broncos' Super Bowl odds
There is so much that can happen when a fresh NFL season begins. Could we see some dream scenarios play out that benefit the Broncos and boost their Super Bowl odds? It's not likely, but maybe the Broncos can follow in the footsteps of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets and win a championship.
After all, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Nuggets took down the Heat on Monday for their first NBA championship in 2023, and now it appears as if it's the Broncos' turn to do the same in the 2023 NFL season.
Denver does have enough roster talent and the head coaching to make the playoffs, at least, but there's even a ton that needs to go right for them to make the post season for the first time since 2015. Let's dive into three dream scenarios that would boost the Broncos' Super Bowl odds in 2023.
1. The "good" chunk of AFC teams aren't as good as we think
So, I think there are three teams in the AFC who are in the elite class all by themselves. Those teams would be the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. I'd also be willing to put the Jacksonville Jaguars into that section, but I think we have to hold off on that initially.
I also think there are a ton of what I'd consider to be "good" AFC teams like the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, etc. A dream scenario here are those teams beating each other up and not being nearly as good as we think, ultimately benefitting the Broncos if they can win the games they are supposed to.
This would likely give the Broncos a very decent shot at earning the 5th Wild Card seed in the AFC, which would give them an away matchup against the 4th seed in the AFC, likely going to the Jaguars or Bills.
I'm not sure even in a dream scenario, Denver wins the division just yet, but I think this first scenario would be close to a dream.