How much better can the Denver Broncos' offensive lineup get?
The Denver Broncos offense is in a good spot with their personnel, but can this unit get better than it currently is? I think the answer is a resounding yes, and I think there are three additions the Broncos could make in the absolute perfect dream scenario.
Is it likely that the Broncos even make one of these changes? Probably not, but this is I think the best possible lineup they could field if they were feeling a bit frisky and dangerous. With Sean Payton now running the show, the Broncos' offense should be much more efficient than it has been in recent seasons.
But, with these three additions, the offense could take another huge step in the right direction.
Offensive Line: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Ben Jones / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The most obvious choice is replacing the below-average Lloyd Cushenberry with Ben Jones, one of the best centers in football. Jones was cut by the Tennessee Titans this year and has spent his entire career in the AFC South with the Titans and the Houston Texans.
He is one of the five best free agents left on the market and would help this Broncos' OL unit become perhaps the most complete in the entire NFL. Mike Clay of ESPN ranked the Broncos' OL as the ninth-best in the league, and that is with Cushenberry in the lineup.
The additions of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey were excellent in free agency. Both players excel mightily at run-blocking, which may fit perfectly with how the Broncos plan on running their offense. Adding Ben Jones to this mix would almost be unfair.