Javonte Williams miraculous comeback story continues
An ACL tear is a very difficult injury for any athlete. In most situations, you miss at least six months to recover from it. Can Javonte Williams make a miraculous comeback?
Last season, during the Denver Broncos' week four matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, starting running back Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL on his right knee.
The team looked very confident with Javonte's recovery during the NFL Free Agency and Draft. They just signed Samaje Perine, a versatile back that will help Denver's running and passing games, but did not sign/draft anyone with the potential to be a starting running back.
Javonte, when healthy, has been a very powerful running back, a tackle-breaking machine for the Broncos. During his rookie season in 2021, despite sharing the workload with Melvin Gordon, he had 203 carries for 903 yards (4.4 yards/carry) and 4 touchdowns. Before his injury, in 2022, he had the following stats...
- 47 carries
- 204 rushing yards
- 4.3 yards/carry
- 16 receptions
- 76 receiving yards
- 4.8 yards/reception
On Sunday, Javonte Williams hosted a football camp for kids with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtian II, and he had some comments regarding his injury, his recovery, and his medical status ahead of the team's training camp.
First of all, Javonte spoke about his medical status ahead of training camp, as he was seen in some practices during minicamps/OTA's...
""I mean, that's the plan (on if he will be medically cleared for Training Camp). I feel like I'm ready to go.''"- Javonte Williams, Broncos RB
Veterans report on July 25th to training camp, according to the Broncos' schedule, and the expectation is that Williams will be there. He might start slow, and not participate in every single practice, but this is a process and it takes time.
Head coach Sean Payton said a couple of times during OTA's and minicamps that he expected Javonte to be ready for training camp, but everything will be a consistent evaluation, and Javonte also spoke about his evaluation after the injury...
""It's just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it. Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.""- Javonte Williams, Broncos RB
A couple of Broncos players have suffered ACL injuries over the past couple of years, including wide receiver Tim Patrick, former Broncos' edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick. Javonte told the media during his Youth Football Camp that he talked to them during the process, about recoveries, training, and more.
""Just the mental part, being to be able to move like you have your whole life. For the first two months, you're just kind of sitting in bed trying to get it to bend all over again. That's the hardest part. [But] that's who I got to be, that's who I've been my whole life. I don't want to get back on the field playing scared or timid, so when I do get back out there, I want to be 100%.""- Javonte Williams, Broncos RB
Having support from teammates during tough times as injuries is very helpful for any football player, and it really seemed that the Broncos guys really have helped Javonte through the process.
Broncos First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II co-hosted the Youth Football Camp with Javonte and mentioned how he sees Javonte and his expectations...
""I'm very excited. 'Vonte looks good, I can't wait for him to get back out there and play with the fellas.""- Patrick Surtain II, Broncos All-Pro CB
Can Javonte stay healthy during the entire 2023-2024 season, and return to a great football level?