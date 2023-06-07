Where is Javonte Williams ranked among RB's according to PFF?
Pro Football Focus has been releasing the top 32 players per position over the past couple of days, they have not finished with every single position, but a few are already out. Not all the top 32 articles are written by the same person.
For the running back position, analyst Trevor Sikkema was in charge of it. Let's see where Broncos' running back Javonte Williams is ranked...
At the beginning of the article, Sikkema states:
"" Injuries drop J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams: Both players have proven effective when healthy but dealt with knee injuries in 2022.""- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Sikkema placed Javonte Williams 20th on his overall list of running backs, behind the likes of Tyler Allgeier, JK Dobbins, and Rhamondre Stevenson.
No rookies were mentioned in this article by PFF. Now that we know where Broncos' Javonte Williams was ranked, let's see what Sikkema said about Javonte and then analyze it...
""At this point, Williams making the top 20 is a projection. He started just four games in 2022 before suffering a major knee injury. But Williams averaged more than 4.3 yards per carry in each of his first two seasons. He also finished his final college season at North Carolina with one of the highest forced missed tackles averages PFF has (0.44), and he continued to make that an impressive part of his game in the NFL, averaging 0.26 missed tackles forced per attempt in each of the past two years. It’s potential at this point, but I’m buying in on it.""- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
For me, Sikkema has a good point for ranking Javonte at 20, because of the knee injury he suffered during a week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but at the same time, I feel that it is kind of low for a talented back as Javonte is, especially entering the season without having to share the backfield with Melvin Gordon. Yes, Samaje Perine was added to the roster in free agency, but he is not a guy that Javonte will have to share the backfield as he did with Melvin. Perine is more of a pass-protecting running back. Javonte has the talent to be a top-10 running back if he stays healthy, especially with the revamped Broncos' offensive line, and Sean Payton as head coach.
Was Javonte ranked too high, just right, or too low?