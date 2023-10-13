It's time for the Broncos to bring new horses into the stable
By Aric Manthey
With the Denver Broncos getting off to one of their worst starts in franchise history, it's become clear that the Broncos need to initiate "Operation Rebuild" ASAP. With Sean Payton seemingly in place for the foreseeable future, the annual tradition of "will the coach be fired" chatter is non-existent. Instead, it might be time to take a hard look at the roster and make the tough calls on some beloved players.
We all know the names that have been on the trade block. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Justin Simmons have all found themselves amid these conversations. If the Broncos are serious about a team turnaround in the near future, that line should be extended to nearly every veteran on the roster. Let's face it: the Broncos have a culture crisis that's been lingering for years now. Problems like that don't go away with one player, or even a few. It extends to the ENTIRE locker room. Perhaps the best way to approach this rebuild is to look at the roster as chess pieces, maneuvering them in whichever way needed to win. That includes having to part with long-time players.
The mass exodus of veteran talent has already started. With the recent moves revolving around Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, it's clear that we've only touched the surface of this purge. The general feeling around the fanbase is that the WR room is certainly going to get a facelift. After last night's interactions with former WR Steve Smith, Jerry Jeudy is certainly making a case for the next Bronco to be jettisoned.
Regardless of who gets dealt before the deadline, the writing on the walls in Dove Valley appears to be inked in pen. Many veterans currently on the roster will not be back next year. A gathering of rookies and veterans will be in their place, hoping to turn the culture around. This isn't meant to be a slight to a guy like Justin Simmons. If anything, the best thing to do for him and his career is to let him go elsewhere. He has been the ULTIMATE professional. He has exceeded every expectation on and off the field since coming to Denver in 2016. I want the best for a guy like Justin Simmons and unfortunately, I don't know if that includes staying in Denver.
The same sentiment could be extended to guys like Josey Jewell and Garett Bolles. Sure, both have had their hills and valleys in Denver, but both have been proud Broncos. They have endured losing seasons, injuries, and several coaching changes, yet both have found ways to respond as starting players. With both of them nearing the end of their current deals, it just makes to turn the page. Even the most optimistic players can get beaten down by a losing culture. Once that happens, it's just hard to shake.
The Broncos have a lot of tough decisions to make in the coming months, but perhaps the toughest will come in a matter of days. As the saying goes, "If you love them, you'll let them go." If the Broncos want to best position themselves for the future, it might be wise to let their best stallions go now. If a contender is eager for Justin Simmons' services, you must consider the offer. It's not just the best move for the player, but it might be the best move for the team.
The Broncos have found a few young bucks in Marvin Mims Jr. and Jaleel McLaughlin. Those two can help kickstart a new era in Broncos Country. To be successful, though, they'll need an influx of new talent around them. To the current leaders in the locker room, it might be time to pass the baton on to this new generation. Not just for the team's betterment, but for every player who's put on the Orange and Blue. You, along with us in Broncos Country, deserve better. It's time to turn the page and let the new era find the winning path.