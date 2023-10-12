Predicting landing spots for Denver Broncos trade candidates
- Justin Simmons to Philly?
- Josey Jewell reunited with Von Miller?
- Predicting Denver Broncos trade candidate landing spots
The NFL trade deadline is on October 31, but the frenzy of activity for the Denver Broncos could merely be days away at this point. The Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 season, and with the game being played on the road in Arrowhead, it's possible the Broncos will be returning home Thursday night with a 1-5 record and a lot of players with one foot out the door.
So where could these players be heading, and what might the Denver Broncos be getting in return. To give you a little bit of a spoiler, we're going to be talking about a wide range of players in this post:
- WR Courtland Sutton
- WR Jerry Jeudy
- OT Garett Bolles
- EDGE Frank Clark
- LB Josey Jewell
- CB Pat Surtain II
- S Justin Simmons
And it wouldn't surprise me if the list were a bit more expansive than that, even.
Let's make our predictions for some landing spots for these Denver Broncos players that could be on the trade block.
Landing spots for Denver Broncos players on the trade block
Courtland Sutton: Baltimore Ravens
The idea of Courtland Sutton going to the Baltimore Ravens in a trade is nothing new at this point. Apparently, the Ravens felt like they "got close" to completing a deal for Sutton earlier in the offseason, but to no avail.
Sutton would be a great fit for the Ravens because of how often they run the football. He's a tremendous blocker at the wide receiver position and he could be a huge upgrade on the outside for quarterback Lamar Jackson. It just sort of feels like this pairing was meant to be at some point, and the Broncos held out that they would be competitive. Hopefully, the Ravens' offer is still strong enough to make this kind of a deal worthwhile.
Prediction: 3rd-4th round value