5 Jerry Jeudy trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where could the Denver Broncos potentially trade WR Jerry Jeudy in 2023?
One of the most unfortunate realities of being a bad team is the fact that you get calls from everyone else about trading some of your best players. And the really unfortunate reality for the Denver Broncos right now is this: they might have to say yes. The Broncos are 1-4 with a battle in Kansas City coming up against the Chiefs. If they are 1-5 by the end of the week, we could see a lot of talented players getting traded in the near future. That includes Jerry Jeudy.
As of right now, I would say that Jerry Jeudy is clearly the Denver Broncos' best wide receiver. He's their best all-around threat at the position with the ability to win in short/intermediate situations as well as winning downfield and after the catch. But through his first three-plus seasons in the NFL, I think it's safe to say we have yet to see Jeudy realize his full potential, aside from a variety of occasions.
He's managed to be productive nonetheless, but the Broncos either need to involve Jeudy more or get the best value for him that they possibly can. Which teams could come calling about Jerry Jeudy? Well, more than just five, but we're going to look at five specific options.
5 trade destinations for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
1. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers don't make the most sense to trade for Jeudy in terms of, they are 0-5 right now and not exactly "going for it" this season. But they could make a lot of sense for Jeudy in terms of getting a true go-to threat for young quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick in this year's draft.
Bryce Young is slowly acclimating to life in the NFL after a handful of dominant years at Alabama and it's obviously been tough. The Panthers have invested at receiver but not everything has worked out the way they had hoped.
If the Broncos could get Carolina's third-round pick in 2024, it could end up being the top pick of round three.