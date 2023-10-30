Full Denver Broncos trade deadline predictions
- How did the win over Kansas City change what the team will do?
- Which players will be traded, which won't?
- Will the Broncos be buyers or sellers on Halloween?
The trade deadline for the 2023 NFL season, which shares the same date as Halloween, is almost here. This date has been closely attached to the Denver Broncos this season.
The reason for that is because the Broncos started the season as a severely underperforming team, one that look like a squad that contenders would be looking to pick the bones of before the deadline.
However, a win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs has completely shifted the narrative within the Denver sports media and it may have completely changed the direction that this team will go.
Other teams in the league will almost certainly still call the Broncos, head coach Sean Payton acknowledged that much, but the Broncos probably feel a lot different about moving some of these players. Payton has stated that the team is not actively shopping any players and he's stated that there is nothing to suggest that the team won't be buyers.
Basically, he's playing all sides and giving those politically correct remarks, even if he might be telling the absolute truth. So, it's a guessing game as to what we will see, maybe we won't see anything. But, let's have some fun and predict what the team will do ahead of Tuesday's 2:00 pm MT trade deadline.
Broncos players who will have trade interest
Garett Bolles, Left Tackle: I recently talked about how the Broncos should not consider sending Bolles away as there is no good plan in place to replace him. He's not a perfect left tackle but he's a lot better than anyone the team is going to find anytime soon.
Potential team to watch for: New York Jets
Justin Simmons, Safety: Like Bolles, the Broncos simply can't trade Simmons, particularly with the current state of the safety position. However, that won't stop teams from asking. If a team could land one of the league's best for a potential Super Bowl run, it's a shot that team would at least ask about.
Potential team to watch for: San Francisco 49ers or Pittsburgh Steelers
Josey Jewell, Linebacker: Because this is a contract year for Jewell, he was seen as a player the Broncos could move on from as he will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end and could leave for nothing. But he's still playing quite well for this team and if the Broncos aren't giving up on the 2023 season, and clearly they are not, it would be tough to trade Jewell away and turn to the rookie Drew Sanders right now. There could be several contending teams who would look at Jewell, but the Buffalo Bills make a lot of sense after losing Matt Milano to injury.
Potential team to watch for: Buffalo Bills
Patrick Surtain, Cornerback: This won't happen unless the Broncos get an absolute haul in return, but there could be a team with Super Bowl aspirations that could be willing to send the Broncos as many as two first-round picks in return.
Potential team to watch for: Philadelphia Eagles
Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver: Sutton has been connected to trade talks for some time now and this could be the time the Broncos actually move him. The Carolina Panthers are a team that Sutton is often mentioned with.
Potential team to watch for: Carolina Panthers or Baltimore Ravens
Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver: No player has been mentioned more in trade talks than Jeudy, who caught a touchdown pass on Sunday for the first time since Week 14 of last season. Did that play increase his value or convince the Broncos that he should still be in the team's plans? There are many teams who could be interested in him.
Potential team to watch for: Detroit Lions or New England Patriots