Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the Denver Broncos should be one of the key storylines in relation to that date of October 31. That is because many figure the Broncos to be big sellers ahead of the deadline, looking to get out from under players that could help springboard a new rebuilding process.
There is a chance that the team could move multiple players as it appears the season is all but over for all intents and purposes following a 1-5 start. There are many players on the roster that are rumored to being shopped around right now and this article will focus on those players and the likelihood that they are dealt.
Teams around the league, particularly those looking to make a big push this season, could come to pick the bones of the Broncos. In order of least likely to most likely, here are six players the Broncos could send to another team before Halloween.
6. Pat Surtain, Cornerback
The idea of Pat Surtain being moved has come up, mostly because he would provide the greatest return of anyone on the roster. The Broncos would expect a healthy package of players and/or picks in return and those picks would have to be of the first-round variety.
Surtain is regarded by many as the best defensive back in the NFL but it is for that reason that I don't think there is much chance, if any, that he is traded. The Broncos are a sinking ship, that much is evident. But to get the boat back afloat, the team is going to have to have something to take it into that direction.
Surtain is only 23 years old and has not even come close to reaching his full potential. Outside of a quarterback and a left tackle, a true No. 1 cornerback is probably next on the list in terms of importance to an overall roster.
Unless a team comes forth with an absurd offer, the Broncos need to hold onto Surtain, and that will likely be the case.