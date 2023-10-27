This trade idea sends one of Broncos receivers to Carolina Panthers
Will the Denver Broncos move on from one or both of their top two wide receivers ahead of the NFL trading deadline?
Trade talks have dominated the airwaves and media in Denver for weeks now, right as it seemed the Broncos were headed to another miserable season. However, an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday could change the trajectory of many players' futures in the league.
Regardless of a win or loss against the Chiefs, I am of the belief that the Broncos are going to look to get something for at least one of their top two wide receivers — Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy — before the trade deadline on Halloween.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com seems to agree. In an article written by Patra, he outlines a good landing spot for 10 names rumored to be on the trading block. He chooses Sutton and sends him to the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers have long been rumored as a potential fit for either Sutton or Jeudy, so it makes sense. The Panthers need to put more around No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, as the weapons there now haven't been that great for him in his rookie season.
Veteran Adam Thielen has looked very good there, but rookie Jonathan Mingo is slowly developing. The other wide receivers on the depth chart are D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Adding a piece such as Sutton would make sense for the Panthers and he would likely cost less than Jeudy. It would make sense for the Broncos as well, especially if they lose to the Chiefs for a 17th straight time.
The Panthers are currently 0-6 and would hold the first overall pick in the draft if the season ended today, which would mean they would have a high pick in the other rounds as well. The Broncos could get a nice return for the 28-year-old wide receiver. The Broncos would almost certainly trade Sutton for picks unless they could somehow get a player like Jeremy Chinn back in a package.
Sutton has played well of late, which may have added to his potential value on the market as well.