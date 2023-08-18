Denver Broncos starters will play extended snaps vs. 49ers
- Starters will play this week against San Francisco
- Two players will do their preseason debut
- Broncos will wear Snowcapped helmets in two games
The Denver Broncos are traveling on Friday to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Saturday for their preseason week two matchup.
Head Coach Sean Payton revealed information regarding some players ahead of the game. This information is regarding starting players. Additionally, coach Payton gave a huge update on running back Javonte Williams.
Broncos' offensive starters started slow in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Their first drive was a three-and-out. Following the first drive, the Broncos only advanced 12 yards, but due to an interception from Essang Bassey, they were in field goal position. The field goal attempt was missed by Brett Maher. The third drive was the most productive out of the first three, as the Broncos offense moved the chains 40 yards, getting into field goal position. This time it was also missed, but it was kicked by Elliott Fry, who the Broncos waived/placed on injured reserve in the days after the game.
Before the game, it was expected that starters were playing in only two series, but head coach Sean Payton was aggressive with his offensive starters and forced them in for a fourth drive. Russell Wilson and company had a 57-yard drive, which ended in a 21-yard Jerry Jeudy touchdown.
Defensive starters played in two drives. Justin Simmons, Frank Clark, and Patrick Surtain did not play (coach decision). In those two drives, the Broncos' defense allowed only 48 yards, one drive resulted in a punt, and the second one was the Essang Bassey Interception.
Heading into the second game, Payton said that the starters will play between 20 and 24 plays, which is probably one or two drives, depending on the results.
Additionally, Payton mentioned that running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off a season-ending ACL, PCL, and LCL injury, will play for the first time since his injury (Week 4, 2022-23). Williams, who almost no one expected him to be back for the start of the season, will play between 10 and 12 snaps in preseason week 2 at San Francisco and will have at most four rushing attempts.
Speaking of injuries, 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims, who did not play last week against the Cardinals, will play against the 49ers.
More exciting news from the Broncos was announced on Thursday. The Denver Broncos will wear the 'Snowcapped' helmets for two games in the upcoming season. One of the games is a very anticipated matchup.
After the Payton & Hackett drama, the week 5 matchup against the New York Jets is a game that everyone wants to watch, and adding the 'Snowcapped' helmets will make the game more interesting, and the second time on Christmas Eve, against long-time AFC rival New England Patriots ... great matchups to wear the helmets.