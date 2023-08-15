Denver Broncos trim kicker competition by waiving Elliott Fry
- Broncos now have only one kicker in the roster
- Is Maher the right guy for the job?
Brandon McManus, the last remaining member from the Super Bowl 50 champions roster, was one of the problems that the Denver Broncos had in the 2023-2023 season. He made 28 field goals in 36 attempts, which is good for a 77.8% field goal percentage. His longest one was from 55 yards. Three of his eight misses were from under 40 yards. The only NFL kickers who had more than two misses under 40 yards in 2022-23 were Brandon McManus and Cade York, and that's the end of the list. Additionally, McManus missed two game-winning field goal attempts (at Seattle, and at Baltimore).
Now, regarding extra points, McManus made 25-of-27 attempts. Statistically, it was McManus' second-worst season, just behind his rookie year (69.2%). He was below average in extra points.
Following the Brandon McManus release, the Denver Broncos signed Elliott Fry, a kicker with only six field goal attempts (5/6) and seven extra point attempts (5/7) in official NFL games. He has not attempted a 50-plus-yard field goal in an NFL game in his career, his longest being a 44-yarder.
Exactly one week before the team's first training camp practice, the Broncos added another kicker to the roster, this time it was former Cowboys' kicker Brett Maher, a kicker with way more experience in the NFL compared to Elliott Fry. Maher has made 94/116 field goals and 128/134 extra points in 54 regular season games.
During Denver's preseason week one game against the Arizona Cardinals, both Fry and Maher were very inaccurate, despite State Farm Stadium being a closed stadium, with no wind complications. Combined, they made one out of four field goals and two for two in extra points. Fry made the only field goal, and it was an impressive 55-yarder. Both missed one, Fry missing from 50, and Maher missing from 47. Additionally, a 52-yard attempt by Maher was blocked.
It took only one preseason game for the Denver Broncos to move on from one of the kickers, as it was announced on Tuesday that the team waived Elliott Fry.
Despite Fry making the only field goal for the Broncos in preseason week one game at Arizona, Maher has looked more accurate in practice and has way more experience.
I think that despite waiving Fry, the team must get a kicker that would give more security to the team.
Should Maher be the starting kicker for the Denver Broncos? Should they sign another kicker like Robbie Gould?