Brandon McManus leaves lasting legacy on the Denver Broncos
Earlier on Tuesday, kicker Brandon McManus announced via his Twitter account that the Denver Broncos were releasing him after nine seasons with the team.
Before getting released, McManus was the last remaining member of the Super Bowl 50 Champions team roster. He was a very respected player inside the building, as he was one of the team's captains.
McManus got to Denver via trade with the New York Giants, after the Broncos' starting kicker at that moment, Matt Prater, got suspended. Prater was released and McManus instantly became the starting kicker. During his first season, the Broncos signed kicker Connor Barth and waived McManus. After clearing waivers, the Broncos signed him back a got the starting job again before the 2015 season.
Brandon McManus was the Broncos' kicker from the 2014-15 season to the 2022-23 season and had the following stats and honors by season:
- 2014: 9/13 FG's, 41/41 extra points. Longest field goal: 44 yards
- 2015: 30/35 FG's, 35/36 extra points. Longest field goal: 57 yards. 10/10 FG's and 3/3 XP's in the Playoffs.
- 2015: Broncos' Franchise record of most field goals during a single playoff run. Super Bowl 50 Champion.
- 2016: 29/34 FG's, 32/33 extra points. Longest field goal: 55 yards
- 2017: 24/32 FG's, 27/27 extra points. Longest field goal: 53 yards
- 2018: 20/25 FG's, 35/35 extra points. Longest field goal: 53 yards
- 2019: 29/34 FG's, 25/26 extra points. Longest field goal: 53 yards
- 2020: 28/34 FG's, 24/27 extra points. Longest field goal: 58 yards
- 2020: Week 6 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (vs Patriots)
- 2021: 26/31 FG's, 33/34 extra points. Longest field goal: 61 yards
- 2021: Week 14 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (vs Lions)
- 2021: Personal-Best in longest field goal: 61 yards
- 2022: 28/36 FG's, 25/27 extra points. Longest field goal: 55 yards
Following his release, Broncos general manager George Paton said this about Brandon ...
"Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community. Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his great family the very best in the future."- George Paton (via Broncos PR)
McManus will always be remembered as the final player remaining from the Super Bowl 50 Champions roster!