The Denver Broncos should make a major trade with the Rams
You know, I am not sure if this would be enough for Cooper Kupp and I don't think that either team would be comfortable making this move, but on the Rams' end, getting about five years younger at WR1 and saving some cap space could be an enticing move to make.
Denver could also get someone in Kupp who had one of the best seasons by any wide receiver in the history of the NFL.
I'm not predicting this trade because I want to get rid of Jerry Jeudy. In fact, it's the complete opposite. I love Jeudy, and his mini-breakout at the end of the 2022 season was extremely encouraging.
However, hearing George Paton saying that the Broncos will be aggressive in free agency makes me think that they could have a trick or two up their sleeve. It would hurt to part with Jeudy, but Kupp is the better receiver and has averaged over 1,000 yards per season in his six-year career.
The Rams would get a much younger Jeudy and could sign sign him to a cheaper extension and the Broncos could get an overall better receiver to help fix their offense.