The Denver Broncos should make a major trade with the Rams
The Denver Broncos should make a major trade with the Rams
This is another wacky trade that probably won't ever happen, but again, if the Rams have shown more of a tendency to part with players in what'll likely end up being a rebuild, why stop with Wager, Robinson, and Ramsey?
Why not Aaron Donald?
The Rams aren't going to be competitive in 2023 in my opinion. Aaron Donald likely isn't playing much longer as it is, so why not see if you could get some draft picks for him? He's arguably the best defensive player to ever play football and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer without a doubt.
He'd immediately fill the Broncos' huge need along the defensive line, even if it was for a year or two. In this trade, Denver would part with one of their third-round picks this year and a fourth round pick in 2024.
I'm of the opinion that the Broncos should do what they can to maximize what they have left with Russell Wilson. I do not think he's washed, and I do think Sean Payton can help him return to his old self.
Even if Wilson gets back to his old ways, he'll turn 35 this year, so it's not like