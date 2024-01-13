Broncos' 2024 opponents revealed: Sean Payton faces his old team
A trip to the Superdome in New Orleans is part of Denver's schedule next season.
With the results of the 2023 season now official, we know which teams the Denver Broncos will face in the 2024 season.
Though the official schedule won't be released until later this spring, the Broncos will play every team in the AFC North and NFC South next season. That will bring about some interesting matchups.
Here are the team's away games and home games next season:
Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis
Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New York Jets, Seattle
There are currently seven head-coaching vacancies in the league after the New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to be their new head coach on Friday, and of those seven, the Broncos will face five of them next season.
They will also face five teams that qualified for this year's playoffs, a low number, which should lead to a favorable schedule.
The game that stands out the most is the one against the New Orleans Saints, which will be played on the road at the Caesars Superdome, which will bring Sean Payton back to the city where he coached for 15 seasons.
The Broncos will also play the Seattle Seahawks in a road game. Now that the league has a 17-game schedule, that extra game is always played against a team from the opposite conference that finished in the same spot in their division. This year, the AFC West faces the NFC West in that scenario and the Broncos and Seahawks each finished in third place in their divisions.
The Broncos and Seahawks have a rich history with one another, specifically recently, as Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos from Seattle ahead of the 2022 season. But that game is going to look much different next year as Pete Carroll will not be the coach of the Seahawks and Wilson almost certainly won't be the starting quarterback for the Broncos.