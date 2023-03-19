The Denver Broncos should make a major trade with the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams practically gave away Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. The Denver Broncos should see if the Rams could part with some other players. I think it's clear that the Rams are in a bit of a rebuilding mode.
This offseason, they released Bobby Wager and just traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and a depth chart tight end. They also gave permission for Allen Robinson to seek a trade and have been rumored to have called teams to try and trade Matthew Stafford.
To me, the Rams are not expecting to be competitive in 2022, and if these moves have been made thus far, I'm not so sure that more won't be made. Could the Denver Broncos pull off a major trade with the Los Angeles Rams?
The first trade is Denver sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for WR Allen Robinson, who signed a deal with the Rams last offseason. Denver needs a veteran pass catcher, and while Robinson may not be who he once was, he's still an effective playmaker in my opinion.
I'd also feel comfortable making this move because we simply do not know how Tim Patrick will play after he turns from his torn ACL. This would likely come with Robinson having to agree to a restructured contract as well.